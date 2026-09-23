2 more dogs caught in third Yuen Long operation after woman's fatal attack

Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department caught two more unowned mongrel dogs on Tuesday night in a third large-scale operation following the death of a 27-year-old woman in a suspected dog attack in Yuen Long on September 20.

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Officers and AFCD staff began gathering at Pok Wai South Road around 7pm, with police carrying long shields and AFCD personnel carrying lassos. The operation began around 8pm, with almost the entire section of Pok Wai South Road cordoned off.

The AFCD said the joint operation covered Pok Wai South Road, Pok Wai West Road and Kam Pok Road, and two unowned mongrel dogs were caught. All captured dogs will be sent to the AFCD's animal management centre for detention and observation. If microchips are found, the department will contact the owners to assist the investigation.

This was the third large-scale operation in two days, following two operations on Monday.

The AFCD reminded the public to remain calm when encountering unowned dogs in public places, keep a safe distance and detour if necessary. It advised the public not to approach, touch, feed or chase dogs, and to call 1823 to report sightings. In emergencies, the public should call police.