logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

ASEAN to expand presence at Eco Expo Asia 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo
From second left: Vanessa Au, Silas Chu, and deputy general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Jack Wong
From second left: Vanessa Au, Silas Chu, and deputy general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Jack Wong

ASEAN will take a bigger role at Eco Expo Asia 2026, with the first dedicated ASEAN Pavilion and first-time participation from Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eco Expo Asia 2026 will be held from October 26 to 29 at AsiaWorld-Expo. It is jointly organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, a company that organizes trade fairs, and co-organized by the Environment and Ecology Bureau.

Around 200 senior officials and semi-official representatives from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Belt and Road countries and ASEAN will attend the event.

Under the theme “Connecting the World for a Sustainable Future,” the expo will gather more than 340 exhibitors from 16 countries and regions and 18 pavilions, focusing on green technologies and solutions.

EcoCeres will showcase hydrotreated vegetable oil made from waste materials
EcoCeres will showcase hydrotreated vegetable oil made from waste materials
Stellerus Technology is among one of the exhibitors
Stellerus Technology is among one of the exhibitors
Eco Expo Asia 2026 will be held from October 26 to 29
Eco Expo Asia 2026 will be held from October 26 to 29

This year marks several firsts. The new Asean Pavilion will feature 13 green technology companies from eight member countries, while Qinghai Province will also make its debut with a dedicated pavilion, alongside nine other Chinese mainland cities.

At the press conference on Thursday, Vanessa Au Sze-man, deputy director of the Environmental Protection Department, said the expo dovetails with the First Five-Year Plan and its efforts to advance the city’s green transformation.

Vanessa Au Sze-man
Vanessa Au Sze-man

She highlighted that during the expo, the Environment and Ecology Bureau and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment will co-host the Belt and Road Green Innovation Conference in Hong Kong for the first time.

The EPD will also partner with the Belt and Road Initiative International Green Development Coalition and the Chinese Academy of Sciences to organize the second “Green Silk Road” International Training Program. The program's last edition invited environmental officials from Belt and Road nations to attend events including seminars and visits to green facilities in Hong Kong and the mainland.

HKTDC associate executive director Silas Chu Yiu-cheong said green transformation is no longer just a policy aspiration but a market rule. China, the EU and many ASEAN economies are pursuing carbon-neutrality or net-zero targets and driving decarbonization through regulations and industrial policies.

Silas Chu
Silas Chu

The HKTDC also released the “HKTDC ESG Index 2026,” which rose to 67.3 from 64.2 last year, well above the neutral threshold of 50. The survey showed that 93 percent of respondents have integrated ESG into their overall business decision-making processes, while the share of businesses sourcing or selling ESG-related products and services increased from 29 percent in 2025 to 46 percent in 2026.

The expo will focus on four thematic areas – Green Energy in Motion, Frontier Green Tech, Building for a Greener City, and From Waste to Worth – highlighting technologies ranging from sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, to AI-powered recycling.

A first-time exhibitor, SAF producer EcoCeres will showcase renewable SAF and hydrotreated vegetable oil made from waste materials.

Meanwhile, Stellerus Technology – an artificial intelligence meteorological tech company – will display its Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory, a greenhouse gas-monitoring instrument, which has been deployed on China’s Tiangong space station.

Sustainable solutions provider Green Vigor will present a modular hydropower system that converts wasted hydraulic resources from water tanks and cooling systems into electricity.

Eco Expo AsiaASEANEcoceresSAF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Deputy Chief Executive of the HKMA, Howard Lee, and the Chair of the PAA Digital Trade Alliance, Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.
HKMA promotes regional trade data connectivity, signing MoU with PAA Digital Trade Alliance
FINANCE
05-10-2026 20:53 HKT
EcoCeres.
Bain Capital bets on demand growth for sustainable aviation fuel
ESG
05-10-2026 18:41 HKT
Bain-backed renewable fuel maker EcoCeres targets US$1 billion Hong Kong IPO, sources say
FINANCE
24-09-2026 20:52 HKT
Experts call for GBA cooperation and stronger mandates to establish HK as SAF hub
NEWS
22-09-2026 17:49 HKT
SAF China Congress unites industry leaders to pave path for greener skies
NEWS
21-09-2026 21:19 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong-ASEAN investment agreement a win-win for investors, says Algernon Yau
NEWS
21-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Algernon Yau
Foreign firms in HK to get equal mainland access under third CEPA revision: Yau
FINANCE
21-09-2026 17:11 HKT
James Tam Chor-kiu, co-chairman of Hong Kong-based biofuel producer EcoCeres.
Pressure to realize Hong Kong's sustainable aviation fuel vision
NEWS
21-09-2026 05:59 HKT
FSDC
FSDC reports map capital flows across MENA, ASEAN and Central Asia
FINANCE
10-09-2026 17:39 HKT
Belt and Road Summit to spotlight ASEAN, Central Asia and Middle East opportunities
NEWS
01-09-2026 19:41 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
22 hours ago
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Parents of Tuen Mun beer-carrying girl released on bail
NEWS
1 hour ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.