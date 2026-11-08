Paraglider strikes woman and two boys at Ma On Shan after landing mishap

Three were hit when a paraglider made a landing at Ngong Ping Campsite in Ma On Shan Country Park on Sunday.

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Police received a report at 12.36pm from a woman who stated that she and two boys, aged 16 and 14, were struck by a man’s paraglider during landing.

The woman sustained head injuries and bleeding, while the boys suffered head and back pain.

A Government Flying Service helicopter was dispatched to rescue the trio. They were airlifted to the HKGFS Wan Chai helipad before being sent to Ruttonjee Hospital for treatment.