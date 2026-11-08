Building Maintenance Support and Services Council to recruit over 90 staff by mid-2027

The Building Maintenance Support and Services Council, which is set to be established by the end of the year, plans to recruit more than 90 staff to provide tendering, bid evaluation, and monitoring services, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said.

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The effort is part of a reform package launched after the Wang Fuk Court fire, with the recruitment process expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

Linn said the new council will coordinate with the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), which currently has approximately 270 staff members dedicated to building maintenance duties, to provide dual protection for property owners.

Linn noted that the council will appoint building inspection consultants and closely monitor whether their services are up to standard.

Furthermore, the Buildings Department will conduct surprise inspections during the building inspection process and require consultants to record video footage as supporting evidence.

This measure aims to assist property owners in verifying the quality and authenticity of inspection reports, as well as facilitating on-site audits, Linn said.

In addition, the authorities will conduct unannounced inspections at least once every six months during the construction phase. Contractors will also be required to submit progress reports semi-annually, with on-site inspections carried out as required.