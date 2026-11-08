Emperor Group opens flagship Rolex boutique on Canton Road 

Emperor Watch & Jewellery has inaugurated Hong Kong’s first flagship Rolex Boutique on Canton Road, in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui’s premier luxury shopping district.

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Occupying three stories and spanning 381 square meters of retail space, the boutique was conceived by the renowned Swiss design house Atelier Oï, in close collaboration with Rolex architects.

Its façade establishes a dialogue between Rolex identity and Hong Kong culture. Textured glass-fibre-reinforced concrete panels reference the fluting of the Rolex bezel, while pleated forms evoke traditional Chinese parasols.

"This three-story flagship marks an important milestone for Emperor Watch & Jewellery. Every element has been carefully considered to create an elevated client experience, bringing together subtle references to local culture with the exacting standards of Rolex hospitality," said Cindy Yeung, chairperson of Emperor Watch & Jewellery.

On the ground floor, a round bronzed-brass portal to the VIP area, inspired by traditional Chinese garden gates, introduces the boutique's architectural language.

A complementary special circular stucco feature presents a view of Tsim Sha Tsui, connecting the boutique to its immediate surroundings. The floor features the principal exhibition counters, browsing areas and private VIP space.

The first floor offers a more intimate setting for browsing and consultation, with a bar area, a seven-meter display niche and backlit wallpaper panels featuring pleated gold-leather fans – a further reference to traditional Chinese craftsmanship.

The second floor combines an exclusive exhibition area with an After-Sales Service counter. Nine display totems will present rotating thematic exhibitions, beginning with the iconic Rolex Submariner collection, inviting clients to explore the immense breadth of the Rolex universe.

"Emperor Group has been proud to represent Rolex in Hong Kong since 1967," noted Albert Yeung, founder and chairman of Emperor Group. "The opening of this flagship Rolex Boutique on Canton Road reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and service."