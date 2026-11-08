Paul Lam says HK must weather storm amid Western political statements

Hong Kong must stand at the bow and weather the storm as it cannot expect Western countries to remain silent on political events, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said.

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Responding to a joint statement issued by ten nations including the United States and Britain over the 10-year prison sentence given to former Hong Kong Demosisto secretary-general Joshua Wong Chi-fung for conspiracy to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security, Lam said the city could not expect Western governments to refrain from political speech and could only make its own stance clear.

Lam noted that Hong Kong must face the reality that as the country developed, Western nations might not accept changes to the city's international status. He described that to remain an international city within the nation, Hong Kong needed to stand at the bow and brave the winds and waves.

Believing that justice resides in the hearts of the people, Lam expressed confidence that as long as Hong Kong continued to provide a convenient, secure environment and ample opportunities, Western countries would eventually let their actions speak for themselves.

Turning to the International Organization for Mediation, Lam said the government needed to lead by example to support its work. He noted the administration prioritized incorporating the institute as a dispute resolution option in government contracts involving international commerce and international agreements signed in the name of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Although such discussions required extensive time and diplomatic matters needed to be handled through the central government, resulting in no implemented cases thus far, Lam reiterated that the government would earnestly work to advance the initiative.