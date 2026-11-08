Police arrest 3 men in East Kowloon crackdown on illegal racing, drones used for evidence gathering

Police arrested three local men aged between 21 and 46 in a two-day traffic enforcement operation codenamed "DOUBLEHAWK" in East Kowloon on November 6 and 7, targeting illegal racing and dangerous driving.

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The operation continued the force's recent enforcement strategy aimed at tackling serious traffic offences and reducing serious accidents. Officers deployed drones alongside ground personnel to gather evidence and take enforcement action against targeted vehicles.

The three men, involving two private cars and one motorcycle, were arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving for weaving through traffic at speeds far above the limit on the Kwun Tong Bypass and Tai Au Mun Road.

All have been released on bail and must report to police in early December. A 49-year-old male motorcyclist will be prosecuted by summons on suspicion of serious speeding. Three private cars suspected of illegal modification have also been detained for inspection.

Police reminded the public that dangerous driving carries a maximum penalty of HK$25,000 and three years' imprisonment, with a minimum six-month licence suspension, while serious speeding carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000 and a minimum six-month suspension.