(Video) Ferrari F40 pulls out in front of Citybus in Repulse Bay, passengers thrown forward

A video circulating online on Saturday shows a rare red Ferrari F40, worth tens of millions of dollars, pulling out from a side road onto Repulse Bay Road and nearly being hit broadside by a Citybus.

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The footage, posted around 7pm on Saturday, showed the left-hand-drive F40 emerging from a side road near The Repulse Bay. The driver appeared not to have checked the road before pulling out, narrowly avoiding a collision with the approaching bus.

The Citybus driver braked hard in time, but passengers on the lower deck lost their balance and fell forward. The Ferrari then drove off, and the clip ended without showing what happened next.

According to records, The Repulse Bay hosted a classic car event on Saturday featuring several classic sports cars, including the Ferrari F40. A large crowd of car enthusiasts gathered outside in the evening to photograph the cars, with some stepping onto the road and standing on traffic islands.

Netizens criticised the Ferrari driver for pulling out without yielding, with comments including "the F40 almost got the Citybus driver killed," "the bus driver reacted fast," and "if the bus had been full, selling two more F40s wouldn't cover the compensation."