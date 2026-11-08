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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Mercury to dip to 16 degrees on Tue as cool front arrives: Observatory

NEWS
6 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

A sharp drop in temperature is on the way as a cold front is set to sweep across Hong Kong on Monday before the mercury falls to 16 degrees in urban areas on Tuesday. 

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The Observatory said the cold front would cross the coast of Guangdong early Monday, bringing strong northerly winds and cooler weather. 

Under the influence of the associated intense northeast monsoon,  temperatures will slide steadily across the city, with Monday forecast to see lows of 19 degrees. 

Temperatures will dip further on Tuesday morning to around16 degrees in the urban areas, with Ta Kwu Ling seeing a low of just 14 degrees and other parts of the New Territories falling to 15 degrees. 

The cooler weather is expected to persist until Wednesday, with a notable day-night temperature difference.

The weather watchdog expected the monsoon to moderate later this week, with temperatures rising again.

Meanwhile, upper-air disturbances are set to bring showers to southern China towards the weekend.

Cold frontObservatory

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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