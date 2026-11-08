Mercury to dip to 16 degrees on Tue as cool front arrives: Observatory

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HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
28-09-2026 03:01 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
10-09-2026 10:36 HKT
Stormy school week ahead as low‑pressure system takes a rare track
30-08-2026 13:59 HKT
Observatory warns heavy rain set to hit HK within hours
17-08-2026 13:04 HKT
HK swaps scorching sun for a rainy week, possible typhoon ahead
12-08-2026 15:08 HKT
Scorching conditions in HK to moderate later this week
10-08-2026 13:04 HKT
Intense thunderstorms and violent gusts batter HK
15-06-2026 13:33 HKT
Observatory faces backlash over soaked students under Amber warning
21-05-2026 16:11 HKT