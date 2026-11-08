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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Paul Lam says HK key to building fair, rules-based global order

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Hong Kong plays a vital role in supporting the country to drive global initiatives and building a fairer, rules-based international order, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok said.

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Speaking on a radio program, Lam emphasized that "collaboration" served as a central theme of the recently concluded Legal Week. He noted the Department of Justice aimed to lead efforts in helping the legal sector better understand the changing international landscape and expand external exchanges.

A key highlight of the event was strengthening ties with major international legal bodies. The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) not only established its first overseas office in Hong Kong but also hosted its 100th anniversary celebrations in the city, a move Lam described as deeply symbolic.

As global circumstances evolved, major legal organizations were expanding their outreach across the Asia-Pacific region. Lam noted that UNIDROIT's decision to settle in Hong Kong with central government support underscored the city's high reputation within the global legal system.

Currently, only two member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are members of UNIDROIT. With its new base in Hong Kong, the institute could better build international connections, expand its membership, and enhance its global recognition, Lam added.

Lam also pointed out that the presence of such bodies ensured international organizations placed greater value on Hong Kong and its inherent Eastern perspective, which treasures seeking common ground while respecting differences and valuing harmony.

 

Paul Lam Ting-kwokLegal Week

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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