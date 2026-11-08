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NEWS

(Video) Man suspected of fare evasion flees MTR inspectors at Wetland Park stop, jumps onto tracks

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two videos circulating on social media on Saturday showed a man in black apparently suspected of fare evasion at the Wetland Park Light Rail stop, jumping over a platform railing onto the tracks and running off.

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The footage showed four uniformed MTR staff approaching the man, who did not stop and instead vaulted the railing. A woman's voice was heard shouting for him not to do it, while a man said: "Let him go."

The videos did not show when the incident occurred or confirm whether the man was being questioned for fare evasion.

Netizens criticised him for trying to save a few dollars, with some saying they had seen fare evaders fined but never seen one run away. Others said he would be caught anyway because of CCTV. Some raised safety concerns about him jumping onto the tracks and the risk of being hit by a light rail train.

fare evasion Light Rail Wetland Park

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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