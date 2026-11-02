UNIDROIT sets up Asia-Pacific liaison office at Hong Kong's legal hub: Paul Lam

The International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT) will base its first Asia-Pacific liaison office at Hong Kong's legal hub in Central, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok announced on Monday.

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His remarks came at the opening ceremony of the Hong Kong Legal Week 2026, where Lam stated that concentrating international legal bodies in one place would create synergies.

The hub, he said, will deepen exchanges and academic cooperation between institutions, encourage joint events and offer governments and businesses across the region a one-stop channel.

Lam added that the hub already houses the Hague Conference on Private International Law's (HCCH) Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, the Department of Justice's project office for collaboration with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), and the AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre.

He asserted that the Justice Department will continue to work with UNIDROIT and other parties to support the new office fully.

According to Lam, Hong Kong representatives have served on the Chinese delegation since China joined UNIDROIT in 1986, taking part in the institute's legislative and research work.

He described ties as having reached a new level in recent years, with a memorandum of understanding and a cooperation framework between them.

Citing the department’s secondment program, Lam reported that nine Hong Kong lawyers, including barristers, solicitors and government counsel, were sent to UNIDROIT's secretariat in Rome to gain valuable experience.

Beyond Hong Kong and UNIDROIT, he said, the new office will serve the wider Asia-Pacific, backing regional jurisdictions as they implement and promote international private law rules, and channeling member and non-member states' views into the institute's future legislative work.