Paul Lam, Algernon Yau to attend Belt and Road conference in Beijing

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok will leave for Beijing on Thursday to attend a meeting on advancing Hong Kong’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative.

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Lam, who chairs the Belt and Road Development Sub-group under the Steering Group on Integration into National Development, will lead a Hong Kong delegation to the ninth Joint Conference on Advancing Hong Kong’s Full Participation in and Contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative on Friday morning.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah and Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Joseph Chan Ho-lim will also attend.

Lam is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Friday afternoon. During his absence, Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan will serve as acting secretary for justice.

Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li will serve as acting secretary for commerce and economic development during Yau’s absence.