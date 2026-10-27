Suspected crowdfunding scam FundHK accused of using names of HKJC and other organizations without permission

A suspected crowdfunding scam website called FundHK has come under scrutiny after claiming partnerships with multiple local organizations and media outlets. Several organizations and media issued statements on November 5 and 6 denying any connection, with some reporting the matter to police.

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Jockey Club and other groups deny any affiliation

The Jockey Club said it noted that FundHK used the acronym "HKJC" in promotional materials and claimed it was one of its "media and institutional partners." The club clarified it has no affiliation, partnership, collaboration or other relationship with FundHK or its operating entity, and has never authorized or endorsed FundHK or its activities. It urged anyone who suspects fraud or unlawful activity to report to police.

FundHK's website listed the English abbreviations of several organizations and media outlets, including HKCSS, HKJC, SCMP, RTHK and HK01, as "partners." It also posted several crowdfunding campaigns, some using names very similar to local environmental groups and claiming to raise funds for tree planting and coral conservation.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, Green Earth, the Mental Health Foundation, HK01 and RTHK all issued statements denying any cooperation with the website and urging the public not to donate through it. The council said it reported the matter to police on November 5 and reserves the right to take legal action.

Police list site as high risk

The police's Scameter website lists fundhk.org at its highest risk level, "high risk," indicating it is linked to fraud reports. Police urged the public to avoid transactions or transfers to the site, not to enter personal or credit card details or login credentials, and not to open any links or attachments.