logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Suspected crowdfunding scam FundHK accused of using names of HKJC and other organizations without permission

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A suspected crowdfunding scam website called FundHK has come under scrutiny after claiming partnerships with multiple local organizations and media outlets. Several organizations and media issued statements on November 5 and 6 denying any connection, with some reporting the matter to police.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Jockey Club and other groups deny any affiliation

The Jockey Club said it noted that FundHK used the acronym "HKJC" in promotional materials and claimed it was one of its "media and institutional partners." The club clarified it has no affiliation, partnership, collaboration or other relationship with FundHK or its operating entity, and has never authorized or endorsed FundHK or its activities. It urged anyone who suspects fraud or unlawful activity to report to police.

FundHK's website listed the English abbreviations of several organizations and media outlets, including HKCSS, HKJC, SCMP, RTHK and HK01, as "partners." It also posted several crowdfunding campaigns, some using names very similar to local environmental groups and claiming to raise funds for tree planting and coral conservation.

The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, Green Earth, the Mental Health Foundation, HK01 and RTHK all issued statements denying any cooperation with the website and urging the public not to donate through it. The council said it reported the matter to police on November 5 and reserves the right to take legal action.

Police list site as high risk

The police's Scameter website lists fundhk.org at its highest risk level, "high risk," indicating it is linked to fraud reports. Police urged the public to avoid transactions or transfers to the site, not to enter personal or credit card details or login credentials, and not to open any links or attachments.

FundHK crowdfunding scam Jockey Club

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: HKJC
HKJC chairman attends commendation ceremony for Asian Games delegation
NEWS
27-10-2026 02:16 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong police to introduce AI facial recognition to Smart View surveillance network
NEWS
6 hours ago
Night Recap - November 6, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Accountant receives 15-month probation for filming man showering in Morse Park changing room
NEWS
7 hours ago
Kai Bo Kwun Tong branch continues on-site baking despite prosecution over unlicensed operations
NEWS
7 hours ago
Sino Group and Bay Pickle launch youth elite program and bring national circuit to Hong Kong
NEWS
8 hours ago
Prince Edward flat explosion injures woman after Town Gas boiler leak triggers blaze 
NEWS
9 hours ago
(File Photo)
British national arrested after assaulting police officer in Tsing Yi housing estate
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
Abby Choi bone cut marks consistent with meat chopper, forensic pathologist tells High Court 
NEWS
10 hours ago
Water pipe leak near City One Station shuts Sha Tin road, diverts 21 bus routes
NEWS
11 hours ago
(Photo from Threads)
Hong Kong man's petty revenge gifted to cheating lover on anniversary
NEWS
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Democrat calls for AI development pause and superintelligence ban
WORLD
21 hours ago
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams speaks to the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2025. REUTERS
US economy resilient but inflation too high: Fed's Williams
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.