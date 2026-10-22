HKJC chairman attends commendation ceremony for Asian Games delegation

The commendation ceremony for the Hong Kong, China delegation to the Nagoya Asian Games was held at the Kowloon Park Sports Centre on Monday, with Jockey Club chairman Martin Liao attending to celebrate the team's record results.

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Hong Kong won 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals — a record 54 medals in total.

Photo: HKJC

The Jockey Club announced it would award a total of HK$37.5 million through the JJockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme to more than 110 medallists, HK$5 million more than for the Hangzhou Asian Games, in recognition of their achievements.

Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: ""Once again the Hong Kong, China Delegation showed our city's can-do spirit with an outstanding display of skill, resilience and true sportsmanship. Our sincere congratulations to every medallist on their success, which has truly inspired us all. Sport is a key area of focus for the Club in fulfilling its purpose of acting for the betterment of society. "

He noted the Jockey Club has long supported elite and community sports development, including funding the construction of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, and said it was delighted to recognise the outstanding athletes through the incentive scheme.