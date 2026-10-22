logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKJC chairman attends commendation ceremony for Asian Games delegation

NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: HKJC
Photo: HKJC

The commendation ceremony for the Hong Kong, China delegation to the Nagoya Asian Games was held at the Kowloon Park Sports Centre on Monday, with Jockey Club chairman Martin Liao attending to celebrate the team's record results.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong won 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals — a record 54 medals in total.

Photo: HKJC
Photo: HKJC

The Jockey Club announced it would award a total of HK$37.5 million through the JJockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme to more than 110 medallists, HK$5 million more than for the Hangzhou Asian Games, in recognition of their achievements.

Jockey Club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said: ""Once again the Hong Kong, China Delegation showed our city's can-do spirit with an outstanding display of skill, resilience and true sportsmanship. Our sincere congratulations to every medallist on their success, which has truly inspired us all. Sport is a key area of focus for the Club in fulfilling its purpose of acting for the betterment of society. "

He noted the Jockey Club has long supported elite and community sports development, including funding the construction of the Hong Kong Sports Institute, and said it was delighted to recognise the outstanding athletes through the incentive scheme.

Asian Games Jockey Club medallists

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee honors Hong Kong athletes after record Asian Games performance
NEWS
6 hours ago
Gold medalist Mona Agarwal (C) of India, silver medalist Avani Lekhara (L) of India, and bronze medalist Lee Yunri of South Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony for para shooting R2 Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)
Wrong anthems played at Asian Para Games after mishap-marred Asian Games
WORLD
22-10-2026 14:46 HKT
Rosanna Law welcomes Asian Games medallists home
NEWS
06-10-2026 01:28 HKT
Liaison Office congratulates Hong Kong on record Asian Games medal haul
NEWS
05-10-2026 18:00 HKT
General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony (Reuters)
Asian Games close after fortnight of turmoil and teenage triumph
WORLD
04-10-2026 20:41 HKT
HKJC awards $37.5m to recognize city’s medallists for best-ever Asian Games performance
NEWS
04-10-2026 17:56 HKT
HK men’s Rugby Sevens claim historic hat-trick of Asian Games titles with shutout victory
NEWS
03-10-2026 19:03 HKT
HK riders jump into Asian Games finals with stellar opening day
NEWS
03-10-2026 19:00 HKT
Double medal for Hong Kong youth sailors at Nagoya Asian Games
NEWS
03-10-2026 16:17 HKT
Teen windsurfers from HK dominate iQFoil events to propel medal count
NEWS
03-10-2026 14:11 HKT
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
8 hours ago
A Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) logo is displayed outside a bank branch in Sydney, Australia, August 19, 2025. REUTERS
HSBC Q3 profit forecast to rise 33 percent, net interest income and buyback in focus
FINANCE
25-10-2026 19:21 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.