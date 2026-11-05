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NEWS

HKSAR Govt strongly condemns US Consulate spokesman's remarks on Joshua Wong case

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The HKSAR Government on Thursday strongly condemned and opposed remarks by the spokesman of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong concerning the sentencing of Joshua Wong for conspiracy to commit collusion with foreign countries or external elements to endanger national security.

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A government spokesman said the remarks were groundless attacks and smears and obvious political manipulation.

He said that before the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, Wong, Nathan Law and others persistently colluded with foreign countries, actively lobbied the US to pass Hong Kong-related legislation and openly solicited foreign sanctions against China and the HKSAR. Wong pleaded guilty to the charge and the relevant facts.

The court clearly pointed out that Wong and Law were the masterminds of the case and the advocates at the forefront calling for foreign sanctions and hostile measures, and that they persisted in acts endangering national security after the national security law took effect. The court sentenced Wong to 10 years' imprisonment, with well-reasoned grounds emphasising the need for deterrence.

The spokesman said safeguarding national security is the constitutional duty of the HKSAR Government and it will continue to resolutely combat and pursue anti-China and destabilising elements and agents of external forces, ensuring laws are observed and strictly enforced. 

He urged the US Consulate spokesman to immediately stop making non-constructive and irresponsible remarks and to refrain from fabricating facts to mislead the public.

national securityJoshua Wong US Consulate

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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