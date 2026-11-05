Thailand bans textbook on national security grounds

Thailand has banned a textbook about the country on national security grounds, with the tome's exiled editor saying Thursday it was outlawed over its content on the Thai monarchy.

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The royal family holds revered status in Thai society and is shielded from criticism by a strict defamation law that critics say is used to muzzle dissent.

The book, a second edition of the "Routledge Handbook of Contemporary Thailand" published in English in August, was edited by Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a prominent academic and critic of the Thai monarchy who is based in Japan.

It contains chapters on Thailand's monarchy in the 21st century and the government's use of the lese-majeste law.

An order signed by National Police Chief Samran Nualma released on Wednesday said the book includes articles that "adversely affect national security and might cause unrest in the country".

Its content also "affects the security of the kingdom, public order or the good morals of the people", the order said.

Police have the authority to seize and destroy the book, it added.

Anyone found guilty of importing or distributing the book faces imprisonment of up to three years, a maximum fine of 60,000 baht ($1,800) or both.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, editor Pavin said the book was banned "because it is packed with material on the monarchy".

In a separate post, he thanked the Royal Thai Police for helping promote the book.

"In the era of social media and the internet, a ban like this doesn't work," Pavin wrote. "People might just skip the hard copy and get an ebook."

The scholar added that "after the ban, the publisher gets money, I get money, Thai people are more aware. It's a win-win all around".

In 2023, his book, "Rama X: The Thai Monarchy under King Vajiralongkorn", published by Yale University Southeast Asia Studies, was banned in a similar fashion.

A 2023 police order said the book's cover and content reflected "the attitude of the author, deemed insulting to the Thai monarchy, and threatened the peace and good morality of the people".

Pavin worked for Thailand's foreign ministry for more than a decade before starting his academic career.

Under Thailand's lese-majeste law, anyone convicted of insulting, defaming or threatening the king or his family can face a prison sentence of up to 15 years per offence.

AFP