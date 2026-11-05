Govt backs local media expansion in effort to tell ‘good HK stories’

Hong Kong is stepping up efforts to boost its media's international presence, according to Director of Information Services John Tse Chun-chung. Tse noted that the city's First Five-Year Plan emphasizes the importance of strengthening the international communication capabilities of mainstream media. Recent Policy Addresses have also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to helping local media expand networks beyond Hong Kong and tell good Hong Kong stories.

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At the recent 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) unveiled its 'GoGlobal Cross-sectoral Professional Services Platform.' The platform features service providers from eight major sectors, designed to meet the varied needs of Mainland Chinese enterprises seeking to expand their business overseas, Tse shared on social media.

Among the service providers listed is Sing Tao News Corporation.

Tse highlighted the crucial role of brand promotion for Mainland firms going global. He said Hong Kong’s media industry, known for its biliteracy and trilingualism, international perspective, creativity, and market acumen, is well-suited to offer services in brand strategy, marketing, and international image management.

Four Hong Kong media organizations have joined the HKTDC platform, with their expertise, audience reach, and international experience highlighted for potential Mainland partners. The initiative aims to help Mainland companies connect with the right media resources while enabling local media to extend their international business and enhance Hong Kong’s "soft power" in global communication.