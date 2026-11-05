logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong Global Arts & Health Festival 2026 hits milestone

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Ayra Wang

logo
logo
logo
Guests gather in front of a large scale collaged flags showcasing Hong Kong's heritage and landmarks.
Guests gather in front of a large scale collaged flags showcasing Hong Kong's heritage and landmarks.

Hong Kong Baptist University hosted over 20 interactive living-lab workshops and action research sessions today as part of the third day of the Hong Kong Global Arts & Health Festival 2026. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The hands-on sessions at HKBU's Jockey Club Campus of Creativity spanned music psychotherapy, focusing-oriented expressive arts, trauma-informed somatic movement, UK Sesame drama therapy, and brainwave-responsive art technology. 

Today's programming also featured a pre-recorded global keynote by Daisy Fancourt—Professor at University College London, Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre on Arts and Health, and UNESCO Chair in Arts and Global Health—who synthesized findings from thousands of worldwide studies demonstrating that cultural engagement acted as a biologically and socially potent core health behavior. 

These immersive workshops formed a core component of the broader five-day festival, which officially opened on Tuesday and will run through Saturday.

Organized by the Global South Arts and Health Initiative (GSAH) and the Global Arts in Medicine Fellowship, with HKBU's School of Creative Arts as Academic Partner, the historic event served as Asia’s first high-level international gathering dedicated to embedding creative health and social prescribing into healthcare systems and public policy. 

Over the course of the week, the festival gathered more than 100 international scholars, healthcare pioneers, corporate executives, and civic leaders across Hong Kong. 

Translating Global Evidence into Local Healthcare Practice 

The festival kicked off earlier in the week with keynotes delivered by leading international experts. 

Bogdan Chiva Giurca, Director of the WHO Collaborating Centre for Social Prescribing Policy and Development, detailed how primary care physicians could address social and emotional determinants of illness by connecting patients directly to community-based cultural assets. 
 

Bogdan Chiva Giurca speaks at the event.
Bogdan Chiva Giurca speaks at the event.

Meanwhile, Karen Mak, Senior Research Fellow at University College London, presented epidemiological evidence showing that regular artistic engagement functioned as a preventive health behavior across all life stages—from supporting childhood emotional regulation to preserving cognitive function in healthy aging. 

Local leaders emphasized Hong Kong's emerging role as a regional hub for creative health. 

Festival Co-Chair Kunle Adewale noted that this fourth international convening of the GSAH initiative firmly positioned Hong Kong as a pioneer in Asia. 

Local Co-Chair Ian Mok highlighted that bringing the milestone gathering to Hong Kong allowed stakeholders to translate global research into impactful local practice, laying the foundation for lasting cross-sector collaboration across the Greater Bay Area. 

Officiating guests at the opening included West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Chairman Bernard Charnwut Chan and HKBU Dean of Creative Arts Johnny Poon Ming-lun. 

 

Bernard Chan delivers his speech at the opening ceremony.
Bernard Chan delivers his speech at the opening ceremony.

Upcoming Cultural Trail and Closing Ceremonies 

Day 4 activities took place across the West Kowloon Cultural District and Central, featuring an immersive "Slow Looking Tour" and healthy aging research sessions at M+, alongside a special lecture series titled "Integrating Art and Health: Art for Patients and Art by Patients" by international authorities Tim Shaw MBE and Ted Meyer at the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

The formal proceedings concluded with a private museum exploration and official closing ceremony at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, followed by an unprogrammed "Well-Being Day" on Saturday for participants to experience the city's cultural heritage.  

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bian Zhaoxiang’s 'Leader of the Year 2025' honor reflects his dedication to patient-centered care and institutional innovation.
A People-Centred Leader Advancing Chinese Medicine Globally
NEWS
15-07-2026 06:00 HKT
(HKUST)
Hong Kong universities shine at international inventions fair
NEWS
13-04-2025 16:14 HKT
logo
(Video) Lorry drops large box on Fanling Highway, triggering three-vehicle crash
NEWS
15 mins ago
5-month-old baby found unconscious in Yuen Long home, Indonesian helper arrested
NEWS
23 mins ago
Mark Six $108m draw results: 2.5 first-prize units shared by four tickets
NEWS
43 mins ago
HKSAR Govt strongly condemns US Consulate spokesman's remarks on Joshua Wong case
NEWS
1 hour ago
National Security Department arrests man over importing seditious books for local bookstores
NEWS
1 hour ago
John Lee and Frederick Ma interacted with exhibitors when visiting the Hong Kong food pavilion.
Over 70 HK enterprises showcase at CIIE as HKTDC pledges to strengthen super-connector role
NEWS
1 hour ago
Abby Choi took seven blows before death, court hears
NEWS
1 hour ago
Govt backs local media expansion in effort to tell ‘good HK stories’
NEWS
2 hours ago
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
14 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
8 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.