Night Recap - November 5, 2026

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English competency among P3 and S3 pupils rises in latest TSA, EDB says

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The English competency levels among Hong Kong’s Primary Three and Secondary Three students have improved compared to last year in the latest Territory-wide System Assessment (TSA), according to the report submitted to the Education Bureau.

Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge

Former Demosisto secretary-general Joshua Wong Chi-fung was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the High Court today after pleading guilty to conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight

A 68-year-old woman was sentenced to 20 days in prison on Thursday after slapping a 5-year-old girl during a fight at the APM shopping mall in Kwun Tong.

Blood on skull in soup pot shows Abby Choi was struck before death, court hears

Abby Choi Tin-fung likely suffered a blow to the head before death, leaving blood on the skull later recovered from a soup pot, the High Court heard on Thursday.



Bottled water firm Xin Ding Xin and director plead guilty to 11 charges over govt procurement

The director of Xin Ding Xin Trade Co. (XDX) remained in custody on Thursday after he and his company pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including fraud over a government bottled water contract.

Business Today

Hang Seng Index surges nearly 900 points at close

Hong Kong stocks skyrocketed nearly 900 points on Thursday as market sentiment lifted after the US mid-term elections, led by tech and gold gains.

HK private wealth assets hit record $12.9tn as banks accelerate AI adoption: survey

Private banking and wealth management assets in Hong Kong surged 24 percent to a record HK$12.9 trillion in 2025, amid strong net fund inflows and surging demand for asset booking, according to an industry survey released on Thursday.

Standard Chartered brings board meeting back to Hong Kong, reaffirming confidence and commitment

Standard Chartered (2888) brought its board meetings back to Hong Kong for the first time since 2023, reinforcing the city’s strategic importance to the group and its confidence in the market’s long-term growth opportunities.

Singapore's DBS warns of uncertain outlook as market volatility drives Q3 profit miss

Singapore's largest bank, DBS Group, warned on Thursday of growing global uncertainty due to elevated energy prices, higher interest rates and geopolitical risks as market volatility pushed its earnings lower.

One Marina oversubscribed by 71 times ahead of Friday sales

One Marina in To Kwa Wan, developed by Sino Land (0083), China Merchants Land (0978), and the Urban Renewal Authority, has received over 10,000 checks by the close of registration, representing an oversubscription of more than 71 times based on the 138 price-listed units going on sale on Friday.

World/China

Trump's midterm drubbing demonstrates the power of data center opponents

Data center opponents were among the biggest winners of the Democrats' landslide victories in the US midterm elections, pointing to a shifting public mood on AI and, investors said, a possible slowdown of the boom that has propelled US economic growth and stock markets.

Democrats vow to rein in Trump as he shows off White House ballroom

Democrats vowed to use their resounding midterm victory to rein in President Donald Trump, setting up two years of possible deadlock in Washington, as Trump spent his first post-election appearance showing off his under-construction White House ballroom.

China's largest import expo opens in Shanghai amid record trade imbalances

The China International Import Expo (CIIE), China's largest import expo and a signature initiative of President Xi Jinping, opened its ninth edition in Shanghai on Thursday morning.

US first lady to host Ukrainian, Russian officials at White House

US First Lady Melania Trump will host officials from Moscow and Kyiv at the White House on Thursday, ahead of talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at ending the Ukraine war.

China dismisses accusations of 'squeezing out' other economies

China's vice premier brushed off "completely unfounded" concerns that his country was "squeezing out" other economies as he opened a major business fair on Thursday aimed at enticing importers.