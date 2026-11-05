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NEWS

Saffie Osborne goes shopping for pink before Hong Kong debut

NEWS
8 hours ago
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Saffie Osborne
Saffie Osborne

Star jockey Saffie Osborne has barely had time to unpack, but she will be hitting the boutiques before Sunday in search of something pink to wear for her Hong Kong debut on Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day at Sha Tin.

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The 24-year-old Briton starts a six-week stint in the city on the most fashionable raceday of the season, and the memo landed almost as soon as she did on Wednesday: dress in pink.

“It’s quite cool, such a coincidence,” Osborne told The Standard about the timing of her debut. “It would be quite fitting to get a winner, wouldn’t it?”

Eagle-eyed shoppers may yet spot the globetrotting rider on a mission around town before the weekend. “It’s very special,” she said. “But now apparently I’ve got to find a pink dress!”

Osborne arrives as the first woman to ride a British Classic winner. She picked up the spare ride on Highwayman only days before the 250th St Leger at Doncaster in September and sent him to the front two furlongs out to hold on.

The daughter of Lambourn trainer Jamie Osborne has 10 rides on Sunday’s card. Her visiting licence runs until December 23 and makes her eligible for the International Jockeys’ Championship at Happy Valley on December 9.

Charlene Choi is the ambassador of Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day.
Charlene Choi is the ambassador of Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse Day.

Cantopop star and actress Charlene Choi, the day’s ambassador, will meet Osborne on Sunday and the pair will watch Race 8, the G3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse, together. The Jockey Club said Choi is looking forward to seeing the British rider in action and cheering her on.

First run in 1846, the Ladies’ Purse is one of the oldest races in Hong Kong and marks 180 years this season.

Osborne will be one of three women riding at Sha Tin on Sunday, joining Nichola Yuen Hang-yiu and Britney Wong Po-ni. Yuen sits second in the jockeys’ championship behind Zac Purton in just her second season in the saddle.

Racegoers can take home the limited-edition Ladies' Purse 180th Souvenir Brooch by spending HK$65 or more in a single transaction at designated food and drink outlets, or HK$100 at Gift at Races stores, and presenting the receipt at the on-site redemption point.

Gates open at 10.30am. Singer Kenny Kwan opens proceedings in the Parade Ring, sharing the stage with a fashion show of designs by Hong Kong Design Institute graduates. Racegoers in pink can enter the Best Dressed Award at the #SSLPD Photo Studio beneath Mezza One, or online through the QR code there, by 4pm for a chance at a photo with Choi and Sa Sa beauty gifts. Themed dishes and drinks are on sale at Trackside Kiosk 2, and the Gift at Races store has race-day offers on its “Lady Pony” merchandise.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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