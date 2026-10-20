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HONG KONG
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NEWS

HK will bring its strengths to the table at APEC finance meeting: John Lee

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(John Lee. Photo from Information Services Department.)
(John Lee. Photo from Information Services Department.)

Hong Kong will seize on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting to showcase its all-round development and its role as a bridge between China and the world, said Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

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The city leader made the remarks at a Greater Bay Area summit forum on Tuesday, where he stressed the importance of the finance meeting opening this afternoon. 

Noting that China is hosting APEC for the third time, Lee said this year's theme, "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together," focuses on openness, innovation and cooperation. Notably, the finance ministers’ meeting, he continued, is significant as a platform for the city to deploy its financial strengths and contribute to APEC China Year.  

Lee added that Hong Kong will leverage the platform to showcase its unique strengths and the opportunities to APEC member economies, financial officials and international organizations.

Talent development in Northern Metropolis

As Hong Kong seeks to become a hub for international talent, Lee said the Northern Metropolis would play a central role, with more than 100 tech enterprises and institutions already moving into the Hetao Hong Kong park.

With Loop Academy One (Building 1) due to be completed by year-end, he believes it would accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis University Town. 

To support innovation, technology and education talent development, he said Hong Kong will continue to build on its strengths, particularly its role as a global offshore renminbi hub, an asset and wealth management center and a risk management center. 

Facing a reshaping global supply chain, he noted that Hong Kong’s port is upgrading from volume-based to value-driven development through digitalization, greening and smart development, while deepening coordination with ports in Shenzhen, Guangzhou and other GBA cities.

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' MeetingJohn Lee Ka-chiuNorthern Metropolis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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