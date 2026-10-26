Hong Kong to boost Belt and Road green transition, John Lee says

Hong Kong will help Belt and Road countries connect and advance green development through multilateral cooperation, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday.

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Speaking at the Belt and Road Green Innovation Conference, Lee emphasized the city's commitment to multilateralism, noting that integrating resources, expertise, and innovative ideas yields greater achievements in sustainable development.

Jointly organized by the Environment and Ecology Bureau and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the conference was held in Hong Kong for the first time.

Under the theme "Partnering with the Global South on Green Transition, Advancing Sustainable Development Worldwide," the event attracted more than 400 government officials and experts from 16 countries and regions.

Addressing the forum, Lee outlined Hong Kong's long-term vision under the First Five-Year Plan to achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

He highlighted the city's position as a leading green and sustainable finance hub, having spearheaded green and sustainable bond issuances in Asia for eight consecutive years.

Lee added that Hong Kong is uniquely equipped to provide financing, project, and risk management services for green infrastructure projects in Belt and Road nations.

To further accelerate international collaboration, the city plans to launch the Green Technology Bridgehead Programme next year. The scheme aims to assist mainland and overseas green technology firms in bringing solutions to Belt and Road markets while establishing reliable standards across participating nations.