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NEWS

Arrested venue operator investigated over role in DJ Mao drugging as manhunt continues for 2 suspects

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 61-year-old venue operator arrested in connection with the suspected drugging of former Japanese adult film actress Mao Hamasaki had invited the performer to the Tsim Sha Tsui club where the incident took place, with police intensifying an active manhunt for 2 other suspects who remain at large. 

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Hamasaki, who relocated to Hong Kong and performs as DJ Mao, was earlier rushed to intensive care after consuming spiked orange juice that triggered full-body convulsions and disorientation during Halloween festivities in the early hours of November 1. 

Medical toxicological screenings later detected 4 illicit narcotics in her bloodstream, including the liquid party drug cocktail known as Happy Water.

Wan Chai establishment operator invited DJ Mao before alleged poisoning

Investigations into the 61-year-old local man, who was taken into custody in Central on November 2, revealed that he serves as the person in charge of a nightlife establishment in Wan Chai. 

Hamasaki had participated in events across 2 separate night venues that evening, beginning her schedule in Wan Chai before traveling across the harbor after the operator invited her to perform a disc jockey set at the Tsim Sha Tsui location. 

Detectives are focusing inquiries on his precise involvement in the sequence of events, specifically determining whether he actively participated in administering the substances or assisted other individuals in spiking her drink.

Search underway for 2 fugitives following intensive care admission

Police have mobilized criminal investigation units to track down 2 additional suspects connected to the nightclub gathering who fled the scene and remain wanted for questioning. 

The ongoing search follows Hamasaki's emergency hospital admission after she drank the contaminated beverage at the Tsim Sha Tsui venue, suffered sudden muscular spasms, and lost consciousness. 

Clinical staff placed her in an intensive care unit for close observation after diagnostic tests confirmed 4 illegal substances in her body. 

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage and examining communication records to locate the 2 outstanding fugitives as the probe into the unlawful administration of harmful substances continues.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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ENTERTAINMENT
02-11-2026 16:13 HKT
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