Former esports champion Toyz deported to Hong Kong after serving Taiwan drug sentence

Hong Kong esports influencer and internet celebrity Kurtis Lau Wai-kin, widely known as Toyz, was deported back to Hong Kong by Taiwanese authorities on Sunday after serving over two years in prison for trafficking marijuana vape cartridges and securing parole.

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The 32-year-old former professional gamer had been handed a four-year-two-month custodial sentence following his 2021 arrest in Taichung. After serving more than half of his term, Lau was granted parole on October 20, prompting prosecutors to order his immediate deportation in place of local probationary supervision.

Immigration authorities enforce compulsory deportation at airport

Taiwan's National Immigration Agency confirmed that Lau originally traveled to Taiwan on business grounds before his prosecution and conviction for selling cannabis vape cartridges. Following the prosecutorial directive replacing probation with expulsion, immigration officers escorted Lau directly to the airport on Sunday to carry out the compulsory deportation order.

Authorities confirmed that Lau has been placed on an entry ban that bars him from returning to Taiwan for a designated period.

(File photo)

Marriage behind bars fails to prevent expulsion

Media reports earlier this year revealed that Lau registered his marriage with Taiwanese entertainer Hsyan Hsiaochi while serving his prison term in January. Speculation circulated at the time that the union was intended to establish residency grounds and prevent his eventual repatriation to Hong Kong, though the move ultimately failed to stop immigration authorities from carrying out the expulsion order.

Addressing future possibilities, the National Immigration Agency indicated that should Lau submit any subsequent application to reside in Taiwan through spousal sponsorship, officials will subject the case to rigorous examination in accordance with statutory immigration regulations.

Rise to international gaming fame and subsequent legal troubles

Lau originally rose to international prominence in 2012 when he led the Taiwanese professional esports squad Taipei Assassins to a historic victory at the Season 2 League of Legends World Championship in Los Angeles.

Following his retirement from high-level competitive gaming, Lau chose to settle in Taiwan, reinventing himself as a popular YouTube creator and gaming live-streamer known for his forthright commentary and food reviews before his legal troubles brought his streaming career to an abrupt halt.