New Mark Six drawing machine’s debut sparks worry about voiding 16 years of stats

After 16 years of spinning jackpot dreams, Hong Kong's fourth-generation Mark Six drawing machine officially retired last Saturday, leaving many punters worried their years of tracking are history with it.

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Taking the baton of millions of hopes, the fifth-generation machine will debut tomorrow. However, the replacement has sparked heated debate over whether the drawing machines hide any predictable pattern.

Splitting into two camps, some argued that the drawing machine is not a computer generator, as the balls fall with the machine's physical movement.

“Changing the machines implies a new pattern. All the records of the “lucky numbers" mean nothing now,” one comment wrote.

Echoing the theory, another said that every machine holds a different ball trajectory and mechanics, adding that a replacement always becomes the new focus for enthusiastic players.

However, others remain skeptical, arguing that there would be no poor people if statistics could help with predicting the number combination.

Some even guess that AI analysis could be involved. "The fifth generation uses magnetic field rotation with one million horsepower of force,” another one joked.

Holding a similar sense of humor, another replied that the beauty of magnetic rotation is to spin resources from inside out.

“Statistics are simply a placebo”: expert

In an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, Dominic Tong Shiu-sing, principal lecturer in the Department of Physics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, explained that the lottery adopts a classic "chaotic system."

"Even the tiniest change in conditions can lead to completely different outcomes," he said. "Lucky numbers are simply placebos with no scientific basis."

Similarly, Lo Kok-keung, a retired engineer from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, clarified that the draw is completely based on mechanical operation with infinite possibilities.

"Balls drop randomly. There is nothing to control or predict but simply luck,” he said.

Four machines for half a century

Connecting Hongkongers’ dream for 50 years, the Mark Six has seen four generations of drawing machines — each one a mirror of its era's technology.

It all started with pure mechanical rolling inside a classic crystal ball from 1976 to 1989, followed by a second generation that used air jet and vacuum suction from 1990 to 1994.

The third generation introduced a giant running wheel where balls dropped from a top tube from 1994 to 2010, before the now-retired fourth-generation machine brought a central cylinder that pushed balls upwards from the bottom, serving Hongkongers from 2010 to 2026.