Lucky streak at Tuen Mun betting station draws queues for record $100m jackpot in the rain

Despite a persistent downpour, a sea of umbrellas formed outside the Tuen Mun Town Plaza betting branch as eager punters braved the weather for a shot at the record-breaking HK$100 million Mark Six Summer Snowball jackpot.

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Taking place on Tuesday night, the draw will carry a snowball of HK$75 million, with a single HK$10 winning ticket potentially setting a new Summer Snowball record at HK$100 million.

The Tuen Mun Town Plaza branch has recently been crowned the city's luckiest betting station, boasting a record of 48 first-prize-winning tickets sold since 1994. This impressive reputation drew massive crowds of hopeful residents a full day before the draw.

Among them was a retiree surnamed Au, who spent HK$140 on computer-generated tickets. "The HK$100 million jackpot is tempting. I'll travel and enjoy life if I win," he said.

Yeung, who spent HK$100, admitted that he made a special trip to Tuen Mun after learning the station’s track record. He revealed he once won a third prize, joking that he would travel immediately if he hit the jackpot.

In contrast, nearby resident Sun, who spent HK$20 on her own hand-picked numbers, kept a more grounded perspective.

While she isn't letting her hopes get too high despite the branch's lucky history, she pledged to donate a portion of any potential winnings to animal charities and confirmed she would continue to play in future draws.

Lucky numbers to watch

According to the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the last eight Summer Snowball draws have all produced first-prize winners, with numbers 10 and 36 drawn four times each, and numbers 1, 6, 25, and 32 drawn three times each.

Furthermore, the Club revealed that the numbers 2, 20, and 28 have emerged as the most frequent picks across the six Snowball draws held so far this year, appearing three times each.

Ticket sales will close at 9.15pm on Tuesday (Jul 21), with the draw to be held at 9.30pm and broadcast live on TVB Plus (Channel 82).