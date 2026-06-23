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NEWS

Mainland duo arrested at Central bank over forged mortgage documents

NEWS
14 mins ago
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A mainland man and woman were arrested at a bank in Central on Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to use forged documents for a mortgage application.

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Police were alerted at around 9.44am after a staff member at an HSBC branch in China Building reported the case.

Officers initially received a report involving suspected counterfeit banknotes, but later found several suspected forged documents instead.

A 65-year-old mainland man surnamed Cheung and a 50-year-old mainland woman surnamed Sun were arrested on suspicion of using false instruments.

It is understood that the documents involved were mortgage documents and bank statements.

The pair are being detained for further investigation.

The case has been handed over to the force’s Central District Crime Squad for follow-up.

Investigations are ongoing.

false instrumentsCentral

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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