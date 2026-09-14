(Video) BMW flees police in Sham Shui Po, runs red light and nearly hits pedestrians

A blue BMW fled from police in Sham Shui Po on Monday morning, running red lights and nearly hitting pedestrians during a chase.

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Dashcam footage showed the BMW being pursued by a police car along Cheung Sha Wan Road near Kweilin Street. Blocked by a bus, the BMW mounted a bus stop and squeezed through a gap to escape, while the police car waited for an opening and accelerated after it. Bystanders gathered to watch.

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Another clip showed the chase continuing outside Dragon Centre on Yen Chow Street, where the BMW ran a red light and drove across a pedestrian crossing, narrowly missing pedestrians.

Police also received a report around 11am that the BMW had hit a bus near Yee Kok Court on Cheung Sha Wan Road. No injuries were reported, but the BMW left the scene. Police are investigating.