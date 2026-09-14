(Video) BMW flees police in Sham Shui Po, runs red light and nearly hits pedestrians

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Woman arrested for assaulting police officer in Sham Shui Po
01-09-2026 04:25 HKT
Woman, 48, dies after collapsing at home in Sham Shui Po
01-09-2026 01:23 HKT
Sham Shui Po police bust illegal fishing game dens, arrest 25
27-08-2026 03:22 HKT
Man dies after falling from building in Sham Shui Po, landing on truck
26-08-2026 03:51 HKT
Customer dies after collapsing at Sham Shui Po hair salon
20-08-2026 04:45 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT