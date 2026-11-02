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NEWS

Night Recap - November 2, 2026

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

John Lee to pitch deeper exchanges with mainland on Beijing, Shanghai trip

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Chief Executive John Lee will depart for Beijing and Shanghai on Tuesday for two major economic events and official meetings aimed at deepening exchanges and cooperation with the mainland.

PCPD warns public after victims lose up to $1.5m in post-breach fraud

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD) has launched formal investigations into recent data breach notifications from several high-profile companies in Hong Kong. 

Structural reform announced for Housing Bureau following Wang Fuk Court report

In the wake of the official release of the Wang Fuk Court report, Winnie Ho has resigned from her post as Secretary for Housing to take political responsibility, with Michael Wong, the Deputy Financial Secretary, stepping in to oversee the Housing Bureau. 

Abby Choi’s ex-father-in-law brought refrigerator, bathtub to village house, court heard

The former father-in-law of slain Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung brought a second-hand refrigerator and a baby bathtub to the village house in Tai Po, the High Court heard on Monday.

Mao Hamasaki recounts suspected drugging, says drink had cloudy residue

Former Japanese adult film star and DJ Mao Hamasaki has shared details of a suspected drugging incident in Tsim Sha Tsui, saying she noticed cloudy residue at the bottom of her drink before losing consciousness and suffering convulsions.

Business Today

Hong Kong provides certainty for global businesses: John Lee

Hong Kong provides global businesses with certainty from which to invest, innovate and flourish over the long term amid an ever-shifting landscape, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday.

HSBC to set up AI & Emerging Technology Institute in Hong Kong in Q1 2027 following Singapore launch

HSBC (0005) is planning to set up a global AI & Emerging Technology Institute in Hong Kong in the first half of 2027, partnering with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), chief executive Georges Elhedery said — following the bank's first global AI center in Singapore.

HKMA unveils four key areas of fintech initiatives: DART framework

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority unveiled sweeping fintech initiatives – the DART framework – at the Hong Kong FinTech Week x StartmeupHK 2026 on Monday, spanning agentic finance, post-quantum cryptography, tokenization and cross-border payments.

New World’s Adrian Cheng celebrates birthday with father Henry Cheng, dispelling family rift rumors

New World Development (0017) former chief executive Adrian Cheng Chi-kong shared a rare photo on Instagram with his father, chairman Henry Cheng Kar-shun, on Monday to mark his 47th birthday, putting an end to rumors circulating about a rift between them.

SFC to offer additional guidance on agentic AI adoption

Hong Kong's securities watchdog said it will provide additional guidance on agentic artificial intelligence adoption as appropriate, as a recent survey showed more than half of financial firms already use or are piloting it.

World/China

9 people dead in Learjet crash in south Florida, officials say

A Learjet 60 with nine people on board crashed on Sunday in a residential area near Cresthaven, Florida, the US Federal Aviation Administration said.

Russia's FSB says minor detained over park attack threat after US tip-off

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Sunday that a Russian minor had been detained over a threat to carry out a terrorist attack in a Moscow park following a tip-off from the United States, news agency Interfax reported.

Big Oil's spending caution speaks louder than its profits

Big Oil is reaping near record cash windfalls from the eight-month-old Iran war, but Western energy producers' reluctance to ramp up spending reveals persistent doubts about the industry's long-term outlook.

Singapore braces as Indonesia slaps back at neighbours amid haze, political woes

Indonesia's swipes at its neighbours are set to last as its embattled government tries to blunt criticism of its handling of welfare programs, market regulation and persistent wildfires that have choked the region in haze.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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Sophia Kao (left), director of Bay Area Hong Kong Centre, and Shirley Chan (right), vice chairman of YGM Trading Limited and Director of Yangtzekiang Garment Limited, present the award to Bonnie Chan (center).
FHKI director-general Bonnie Chan receives GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award
NEWS
40 mins ago
(File Photo)
Mainland woman acquitted of fraud charges over bogus marriage and maternity service claims
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Michael Wong defends new public housing control unit amid lawmakers' redundancy concerns
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Hong Kong Gourmet Month brings together over 400 restaurants and bars for Nov showcase
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CUHK appoints Colin Graham to lead Morningside College
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All unauthorized transactions canceled after 1,700 fraud reports on new iPhones
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Five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2026 opens with focus on private law harmonization
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HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
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01-11-2026 17:53 HKT
Photo: AFP
Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections
WORLD
18 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
01-11-2026 16:17 HKT
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