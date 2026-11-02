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NEWS

Michael Wong defends new public housing control unit amid lawmakers' redundancy concerns

NEWS
2 hours ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Deputy Financial Secretary and Acting Secretary for Housing Michael Wong Wai-lun has defended plans to establish a new unit to oversee public housing works, saying the Housing Department is suited to the role despite lawmakers’ concerns about overlapping regulatory structures.

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The Public Housing Building Control Section is expected to be set up in November, replacing the Independent Checking Unit (ICU). 

The change follows an independent inquiry into the Wang Fuk Court inferno, which found the ICU bore the greatest responsibility among government bodies.

Speaking at a Legislative Council Panel on Housing meeting on Monday, lawmaker Chan Hok-fung questioned whether the incoming section would differ meaningfully from previous arrangements, pointing out that it will remain under the purview of the Permanent Secretary for Housing.

Chan argued that the Buildings Department should instead assume sole responsibility for regulating all completed public housing estates to eliminate fragmented oversight and divided accountability.

Dismissing the criticism, Wong stated that the Housing Department maintains extensive historical archives and oversees day-to-day estate management, making it well equipped to supervise maintenance projects. 

He added that the independent investigation committee did not recommend altering the current interdepartmental framework.

Wong pointed out that both the Housing Department and the Buildings Department enforce identical standards under the Buildings Ordinance, noting that the Buildings Department will also second a senior official to the new section to enhance cross-agency coordination and audit consistency.

Wong added that dedicated project teams will be formed for estates undergoing major maintenance, starting with five current developments. Each team will appoint a liaison officer to coordinate with owners’ corporations once the section is established.

Responding to lawmaker Lam Chun-sing's concerns regarding staffing pressures as the number of aging Home Ownership Scheme estates continues to rise, Wong said manpower would be deployed dynamically according to project demands. 

While liaison officers will process complaints and make referrals to relevant departments, Wong noted that it would be unrealistic to expect them to resolve every technical dispute single-handedly.

Lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung pressed the bureau on how surprise inspections would be carried out, citing widespread public frustration over the ICU's past practice of prearranged site visits.

Wong explained that enforcement teams have transitioned entirely to unannounced spot checks, including rigorous testing of on-site materials such as scaffolding safety netting. 

If a contractor's designated representative is not immediately available on site, inspectors are instructed to wait until they return, a measure Wong said is designed to prevent contractors from preparing for visits or disguising irregularities in advance.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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