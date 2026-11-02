Heritage Fiesta spotlights Northern Metropolis history with open-top bus tours

Hong Kong's annual Heritage Fiesta is heading to the Northern Metropolis this year, inviting the public on a journey through local history, including a new feature that involves riding on an open-top bus.

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Under the theme "Traversing Northern Metropolis," the event spotlights 12 designated locations featuring declared monuments and graded historic buildings via guided tours.

As for the newly added feature — the open-top bus heritage tour — it will run on November 21, 22, and 29. Three dedicated routes will cover Ping Shan and Ha Tsuen, Lung Yeuk Tau, and San Tin. Audio guides will be available on board in Cantonese, Mandarin, and English to accommodate local and visiting passengers exploring the area's rich past.

Commissioner for Heritage David Leung Chee-kay said the Policy Address has set out a "Heritage + Tourism" direction, expressing hope that the event could introduce residents to the Northern Metropolis' deep cultural roots. Citing a strong response to the Heritage Fiesta, he said the activities drew more than 180,000 visitors last year, reflecting growing public interest in heritage and culture.

With 31 declared monuments, 341 historic buildings and the Ping Shan Heritage Trail to its name, Leung said he was confident this year's turnout would be strong.

He added that the government would monitor demand and consider adding more open-top bus runs.

Each themed route will offer 15 departures across the designated dates. Reservations are capped at two tickets per applicant on a first-come, first-served basis.

For those ready to climb aboard, registration opens at 10am on Friday to 5pm on the next Tuesday.