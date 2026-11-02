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NEWS

Mainland woman acquitted of fraud charges over bogus marriage and maternity service claims

NEWS
44 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A 42-year-old mainland woman accused of entering into a sham marriage to obtain Hong Kong entry clearance and private hospital maternity services has been acquitted of all charges after the prosecution offered no evidence against her.

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The defendant, Zhou Furong, had faced two counts involving conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to obtain services by deception. 

She appeared before Deputy Magistrate Chan Yue-chow at Sha Tin Magistrates' Courts on Monday, represented by Senior Counsel Edwin Choy Wai-bond.

The trial had originally been scheduled for June this year but was adjourned to address issues regarding an informant witness. When the case resumed, the prosecution announced it would not offer evidence against Zhou, prompting the magistrate to formally dismiss both charges and acquit her.

Prosecution drops charges after procedural review

As proceedings commenced, the prosecution informed the court that while Zhou had previously pleaded not guilty to both counts, the Department of Justice had submitted a memorandum last week indicating that the they would not pursue the prosecution.

The prosecution remarked to the court that arriving at the decision to withdraw evidence had taken some deliberation. In response, the defense requested that the magistrate officially declare Zhou acquitted of all allegations.

Chan granted the application and ruled that neither charge stood, while the defense made no additional applications for costs or orders.

Allegations centered on false paternity and residency entry

The charges stemmed from events that allegedly took place between an unspecified date in 2018 and April 20, 2018, in Hong Kong or elsewhere.

Prosecutors had alleged that Zhou conspired with a man surnamed Li and an individual known as Alan to defraud the Director of Immigration and departmental officers.

Authorities claimed that she contracted a marriage with Li and dishonestly represented to border control officers that her primary purpose for visiting Hong Kong was to reunite with her spouse, thereby inducing officials to approve her entry when they would have otherwise refused.

In addition, Zhou was accused of conspiring with the same two individuals during the identical period to obtain obstetric and postnatal delivery services at Union Hospital by deception. 

The charge specified that she had falsely claimed Li was the biological father of her unborn child to secure medical booking and delivery arrangements at the private facility.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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