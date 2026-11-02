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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Over 170,000 attendees celebrate at expanded Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The annual Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and co-organized by the Bordeaux Wine Council (CIVB), wrapped up on a high note after four days at the Central Harbourfront Event Space and Tamar Park.

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This year’s event, themed “Taste the World’s Best,” was bigger than ever, attracting over 171,000 visitors—a 5 percent increase from last year—and boosting sales by around 8 percent.

The Festival injected new energy into Hong Kong’s dining scene, encouraging both locals and tourists to spend more.

Attendees hailed the event as a highlight of the city’s calendar and applauded the expanded selection of wines and gourmet cuisine. Many said sampling top international wines and star-rated dishes in a single location created an unforgettable experience.

Wine & Dine Festivalattendeesvisitors

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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