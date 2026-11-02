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NEWS

Five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2026 opens with focus on private law harmonization

NEWS
10 mins ago
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The annual five-day Hong Kong Legal Week 2026 commenced on Monday, opening with a panel discussion chaired by Ignacio Tirado, Secretary-General of the  International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT). 

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Featuring legal representatives from Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore, the seminar centered on utilizing UNIDROIT instruments to strengthen legal infrastructure and promote regional development. 

Tirado expressed optimism that the newly established UNIDROIT Asia-Pacific Liaison Office in Hong Kong will enhance long-term legal cooperation across mainland China, Hong Kong, and the broader region. 

Panellists echoed the view that modernizing and unifying private law standards is essential for reducing cross-border trade costs and driving regional economic recovery.

South Korea explores joining Cape Town Convention to support key industries

Representing the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea, Choi Seung-eun outlined how a structural reform in 2023 created the International Legal Affairs Department, significantly boosting the country's capacity to collaborate with UNIDROIT. 

She noted that as a global leader in aviation and heavy construction equipment, South Korea is actively studying accession to the Cape Town Convention. 

Choi expressed confidence that the Hong Kong Liaison Office will serve as a strong bridge connecting Asia-Pacific nations, offering a Chinese idiom describing trees coming into bloom and bearing fruit to signal her high hopes for fruitful long-term collaboration.

Indonesia leverages international principles to modernize legacy commercial laws

Highlighting Indonesia's experience, Zul Ahadi Rahmanika from the Ministry of Law explained that the nation has incorporated the Cape Town Convention into its domestic legislation since becoming a UNIDROIT member state in 2008. 

Because Indonesia's private law framework still relies heavily on legacy colonial-era Dutch codes, the government is actively drawing on the Principles of International Commercial Contracts (UPICC) to draft modern domestic contract and commercial laws.

Rahmanika revealed that Indonesia's Ministry of Law recently partnered with five local universities to utilize the new Hong Kong Liaison Office for advancing legal research and judge training programs.

The Cape Town Convention stands as one of UNIDROIT's most successful commercial law treaties, creating an international legal framework for security interests, registration, and enforcement regarding high-value mobile assets such as aircraft, railway rolling stock, and space assets.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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