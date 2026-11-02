CUHK appoints Colin Graham to lead Morningside College

The Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has approved the appointment of Professor Colin Alexander Graham as Master of Morningside College on a concurrent basis for a four-year term, effective January 1, 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Graham, a professor in the Accident and Emergency Medicine (AEM) Academic Unit at CU Medicine, said he was honored by the appointment and described Morningside College as a central part of his life at the university.

"It has been a privilege to work closely with colleagues to support many generations of students as they learn, grow and flourish," he said in a statement.

He highlighted Morningside's distinctive residential community, noting that the college brings together high-achieving students from diverse backgrounds to live together, broaden their horizons, and forge lifelong friendships.

Looking ahead, Graham said he aims to build on the college's traditions and foundation to help students discover their passions, fulfill their potential, and develop into responsible leaders.

His ties to Morningside College date back to 2006, when founding master and Nobel laureate Sir James Mirrlees invited him to join at its inception—two years after Graham arrived at CUHK in 2004.

As a Founding Fellow of the college, Graham has served as dean of students and a member of its senior management group since 2016, overseeing student support and development programs for approximately 300 students representing more than 30 countries and regions.

He mentored the college's first Mirrlees Scholar and has guided more than 100 Morningside medical students in their academic, professional and personal development.

He has also sat on the Senate Committee on University Scholarships and the Committee on Student Affairs since 2016 to promote student welfare and holistic development.

With experience spanning more than three decades, Graham has worked in emergency medicine and medical education, gaining recognition internationally as an educator, clinician and scholar.

His work in adult and pediatric cardiac and trauma resuscitation training has taken him worldwide, leading undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Hong Kong for the past 22 years.

Currently serving as an honorary consultant in emergency medicine at the Prince of Wales Hospital, Graham was director of the Accident and Emergency Medicine Academic Unit at CU Medicine from 2015 until recently.

In addition to his clinical research into major trauma, patient outcomes, sepsis, and critical care, Graham served as editor-in-chief of the European Journal of Emergency Medicine from 2009 to 2019.

He has also held key leadership positions in the Hong Kong College of Emergency Medicine, the European Society for Emergency Medicine, and the International Federation for Emergency Medicine.

According to Google Scholar metrics, Graham has published more than 450 peer-reviewed articles, recording an h-index of 54 and over 10,700 citations.

His contributions to emergency medicine and medical training have earned him several major professional accolades, including the International Emergency Medicine Development Award from the American College of Emergency Physicians in 2013, an honorary fellowship from the European Society for Emergency Medicine in 2019, and the Order of the International Federation for Emergency Medicine in 2020.