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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong Gourmet Month brings together over 400 restaurants and bars for Nov showcase

NEWS
46 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched Hong Kong Gourmet Month on Monday, bringing together more than 400 restaurants and bars to offer a series of limited-time dining promotions and events throughout November.

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HKTB chairman Peter Lam Kin-ngok said the campaign would build on the economic momentum of the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival. 

By connecting Michelin-starred restaurants, neighborhood eateries, bars and late-night venues, it aims to showcase the city’s food scene and encourage residents and visitors to explore different districts and spend locally.

The month-long campaign is organized around five key themes. The Hong Kong Wine-Pairing Award-Winning Restaurants Gala features around 15 establishments—including three-Michelin-starred Tang Court, two-starred Arbor, and one-starred venues Tosca di Angelo and Andō—collaborating with master sommeliers to present 15 curated food-and-wine pairing menus.

For diners seeking exceptional value, the Taste More Hong Kong promotion offers limited-time lunch and dinner menus, with discounts of up to 30 percent, at more than 200 restaurants. Participants include Michelin three-star Forum Restaurant, two-star Ying Jee Club and Bo Innovation, as well as one-star Hansik Goo, Man Wah, Shang Palace, Épure and Racines. 

To highlight Hong Kong’s vibrant nightlife, the board also published the Hong Kong Late-Night Dining Guide, featuring over 100 venues across 80 brands in popular districts including Central, Wan Chai, Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok, and Causeway Bay.

Participating venues range from dai pai dongs and hotpot restaurants to harbor-view bars, with exclusive offers available after 9pm. Some in tourist areas will stay open until midnight or into the early hours of the morning. 

Meanwhile, Cocktail Fest Month showcases 30 bars across six curated routes highlighting speakeasies, local flavors, classic Central bars, emerging mixologists, and luxury hotel venues. 

For HK$399, patrons can purchase a pass, select a route, and redeem signature drinks at three venues. Featured concoctions include Tell Camellia’s tea-infused "Iron Tea" and Bar Mind’s "Sweet Potatoni," inspired by roasted sweet potatoes.

The fifth theme, Sip and Savour in LKF, focuses on Lan Kwai Fong, where more than 20 bars and restaurants will offer evening promotions, cocktail workshops, retro-themed nights and live DJ performances.

In addition, holders of the Gourmet Month Privilege Card—distributed during the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival—can unlock more than 250 deals across the territory, spanning exclusive menus, dining discounts, complimentary welcome drinks, two-for-one specials, and event redemptions.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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