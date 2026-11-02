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NEWS

Police warn as scammers impersonate travel agencies to sell fake tours, concert tickets

NEWS
37 mins ago
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Scammers have replicated the names, logos and itineraries of at least two local travel agencies to promote fraudulent trips and concert tickets.
Scammers have replicated the names, logos and itineraries of at least two local travel agencies to promote fraudulent trips and concert tickets.

A surge of fake social media pages and websites is impersonating licensed travel agencies to sell cut-price tour packages and concert tickets, prompting police to warn the public against transferring money to unverified sellers.

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According to Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, scammers have replicated the names, logos and itineraries of at least two local travel agencies to promote fraudulent trips, including a HK$20,999 Yunnan-Tibet tour and a HK$39,999 Australia package.

Fraudulent pages have also targeted fans by offering tickets to Andy Lau Tak-wah concerts, claiming to eliminate scalpers and asking for only a HK$50 service fee on top of the ticket price to trick citizens into transferring money.

When a reporter posing as a client contacted one of the pages, the seller offered a budget two-day Macau package, which included hotel accommodation, return transport, buffet meals, and tickets to House of Dancing Water and a water park. The seller pressured the reporter to make a quick payment, citing limited availability and providing both Faster Payment System (FPS) and bank account details.

The two affected travel agencies have posted warnings on Facebook. One agency stated scammers had copied its itineraries and stressed that it only accepts payments through corporate accounts. The other agency noted that fake accounts were using its full company name and urged consumers to use official channels and report any impersonation to both the platforms and police.

A spokesperson for one agency said it had received inquiries from two customers, but had not yet filed a police report. The agency had notified its management and the Travel Industry Authority.

Police recorded 6,973 online shopping scams in the first eight months of the year, with losses totaling HK$230 million. They advised consumers to buy from reputable sellers, consider face-to-face transactions and check sellers’ contact details, payment accounts and page names before paying.

Anyone who suspects a scam should stop the transaction, call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 18222 and keep relevant records for a police report. The public can also use the Scameter website or mobile app to check suspicious account names, phone numbers, payment details, email addresses and URLs.

Tiger Pulse

Should social media platforms verify business accounts more rigorously to protect consumers from online scams?

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