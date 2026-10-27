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INTERNATIONAL
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CHINA

Mbappe dropped by Chinese brands for 'offending national sentiments'

CHINA
2 hours ago
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Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Bottles of Dongpeng Beverage Group's "Bushuila" electrolyte drink featuring French football star Kylian Mbappe on the packaging are displayed at a convenience store in Beijing on October 27, 2026.
Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP Bottles of Dongpeng Beverage Group's "Bushuila" electrolyte drink featuring French football star Kylian Mbappe on the packaging are displayed at a convenience store in Beijing on October 27, 2026.

Kylian Mbappe was dropped Tuesday by two major brands in China after a video circulated online in which the French football superstar apparently joked about former leader Mao Zedong.

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In China jokes about Mao, the country's founding leader who died in 1976, are considered disrespectful and remain a social taboo.

"Our company firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any behaviour that offends national sentiments," drinks giant Dongpeng said in a statement, adding that "with immediate effect we are terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe".

Adverts showing AI-generated images of the 27-year-old France captain  drinking a Dongpeng sports drink were regularly shown in China during this year's World Cup.

Mengniu, China's largest dairy producer, also cut ties with the Real Madrid forward, who until this incident was hugely popular among Chinese fans with millions of followers on social media.

Mbappe is fondly nicknamed "Guigui", the Chinese translation of "Turtle", due to his popularity as a character in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meme.

"With immediate effect our company is terminating all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe," Mengniu said in a statement.

"Mengniu firmly opposes and has a zero-tolerance policy towards any words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people," it added.

The announcements came after a video emerged online with Mbappe saying that the funniest internet meme he had seen was of his face photo-shopped onto that of "some guy -- I think he's a Chinese dictator".

This was an apparent reference to a meme of Mbappe superimposed on an image of Mao, one of several using the footballer's face and other historical figures.

The authenticity of the video could not immediately be verified by AFP Fact Check.

"Dongpeng Beverage ends cooperation with Mbappe" was the top-trending topic on Chinese social media site Weibo.

One Weibo user said that the "extremely serious wrong remarks... crossed the red line. They are completely unacceptable".

Others urged Dongpeng to remove Mbappe's image from their energy drink bottles.

Dongqiudi, one of China's biggest online football outlets, said in a statement on Monday evening that Mbappe's remarks were "offensive to China and the Chinese people" and "have hurt the feelings of Chinese football fans and the Chinese people".

 

- China furore -

 

Mbappe in September addressed a previous meme depicting him as a military dictator, in an interview with French sports newspaper L'Equipe.

"There's a part of it that's funny. You can tell that, for some people, it's all in good fun. But there is another part that's a bit less funny because of the damage such people have caused throughout history," he said.

"Being compared to individuals who murder others, or who have brought misery to millions upon millions of people -- well, I don't think I've ever done anything like that in my life," he said.

The furore in China came a day after Mbappe lost out to Harry Kane for the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual award in football.

Global sports stars that have commented on sensitive topics such as Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong have previously caused controversy in China and been dumped by sponsors there.

Former NBA player Dwight Howard referred to Taiwan as a country in 2023 as he appeared in a video with the island's vice president and current president Lai Ching-te, sparking fury on Chinese social media.

Beijing claims Taiwan is part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.

Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet in 2019 supporting Hong Kong protests, leading to China suspending sponsorship deals with the NBA and pulling games off Chinese television for a year.

AFP

Chinese drinks giantMbappedealnational sentiments

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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