First Five-Year Plan to foster cross-sector synergy and strategic vision

Hong Kong’s first five-year plan will align closely with national strategies while boosting local economic development and livelihoods, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said in an interview with China Central Television (CCTV).

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Emphasizing that the mainland presents Hong Kong's greatest growth opportunity, Lee noted that the city must adapt flexibly to global changes.

He highlighted that the comprehensive five-year framework coordinates various sectors to create synergy, allowing long-term planning and a broader strategic vision. This approach, he added, will better integrate Hong Kong into overall national development while serving the country's broader interests.

Lee reiterated that the plan remains grounded in Hong Kong's reality and the "one country, two systems" principle. By adhering strictly to the Constitution and the Basic Law, the administration aims to ensure the principle remains steadfast and unadulterated.

Highlighting Hong Kong's unique position of being connected to both the mainland and the world under "one country, two systems," Lee said the region will maintain its high degree of openness and international character. The five-year roadmap will provide residents, mainland compatriots, and global investors with clear, long-term development targets, reinforcing Hong Kong's dual role in attracting foreign investment and expanding overseas.

Addressing execution, Lee stated that while the government bears primary responsibility for steering the initiative, success relies on community-wide participation. To track progress, the administration has set 105 indicators under the five-year plan alongside 284 performance indicators in this year's Policy Address.

Lee expressed confidence in meeting these benchmarks, adding that annual implementation reviews align with his constitutional duty to report to the Central Government.

The plan, Lee concluded, will bring Hong Kong into deeper resonance with national development while preserving its vibrant, international appeal for visitors and businesses worldwide.