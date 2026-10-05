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NEWS

John Lee says youth placed at center of blueprint and development

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Monday that the city's First Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address both place young people at the center of future development, aligning with national strategies as Hong Kong navigates a rapidly changing world.

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Delivering a video address at a youth summit, Lee noted that global geopolitical tensions, rapid technological advancements, and economic uncertainty are reshaping the international landscape. 

He emphasized that Hong Kong continues to thrive amid change, leveraging its unique status under "One Country, Two Systems" to serve as a super connector and super value-adder between the mainland and the rest of the world.

Lee highlighted the Northern Metropolis as a key strategic project covering about one-third of Hong Kong's land area. He said the area will serve as a hub for education, technology, industry, talent, and quality living, creating high-value employment opportunities for young professionals.

 

John Lee Ka-chiufive-year planPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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