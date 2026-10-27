Elderly woman injured as burst water main floods Shau Kei Wan Road and care home

An elderly woman was injured and taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after a suspected water-main burst during roadworks in Shau Kei Wan caused flooding that swept into a nearby care home and shattered a glass window.

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The incident happened at about 10am on No.318 Shau Kei Wan Road. The rushing water broke a glass panel at the care home, and the woman injured her foot in the flooding.

Muddy water flooded both footpaths and traffic lanes, forcing pedestrians and passing vehicles to make their way through floodwater.

The Water Supplies Department issued an emergency notice warning of a water supply suspension affecting Sai Wan Ho, Shau Kei Wan, Aldrich Bay and the area from Kung Ngam Road to Island Garden. Water wagons were deployed at No.324 Shau Kei Wan Road, Block D of Ming Wah Building and No.6 Kam Wa Street.