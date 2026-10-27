logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Elderly woman injured as burst water main floods Shau Kei Wan Road and care home

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

An elderly woman was injured and taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after a suspected water-main burst during roadworks in Shau Kei Wan caused flooding that swept into a nearby care home and shattered a glass window.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident happened at about 10am on No.318 Shau Kei Wan Road. The rushing water broke a glass panel at the care home, and the woman injured her foot in the flooding.

Muddy water flooded both footpaths and traffic lanes, forcing pedestrians and passing vehicles to make their way through floodwater.

The Water Supplies Department issued an emergency notice warning of a water supply suspension affecting Sai Wan Ho, Shau Kei Wan, Aldrich Bay and the area from Kung Ngam Road to Island Garden. Water wagons were deployed at No.324 Shau Kei Wan Road, Block D of Ming Wah Building and No.6 Kam Wa Street.

+4

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The 21th Eco Expo Asia kicked off on Monday.
China vows stronger environmental cooperation with HK
NEWS
1 hour ago
Kwai Chung three-vehicle crash injures nine
NEWS
1 hour ago
Northern Metropolis university town aims to attract elite scholars, John Lee says
NEWS
2 hours ago
At least 1,600 affected in Hong Kong airline, retail data breaches
NEWS
3 hours ago
Experiences That Unlock a Love of Learning—and Help Every Child Flourish
Government officials, industry leaders and HKICEC representatives gathered to celebrate the launch of the inaugural Global Mobil
HKICEC unveils first-ever global mobile exchange pavilion, connecting industry leaders across borders
Morning Recap - October 27, 2026
NEWS
8 hours ago
Engineer loses $8.5m in online romance scam involving fake Taiwanese dancer
NEWS
8 hours ago
Customs and FSD bust illegal petrol station near homes in Man Kam To
NEWS
8 hours ago
Convenience store worker arrested over alleged theft of $80,000 in Tuen Mun
NEWS
10 hours ago
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
23 hours ago
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.