Mainland man arrested after e-bike hits 10-year-old boy and flees in Mong Kok

A 35-year-old mainland man was arrested in Mong Kok on Saturday after an electric bicycle struck a 10-year-old local boy and fled the scene.

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Police received a report on Friday about the accident on Sai Yee Street near Prince Edward Road West. The boy was injured, and the rider left without stopping. West Kowloon traffic police reviewed CCTV footage and identified the suspect, arresting him on Argyle Street near Portland Street on Saturday afternoon. The e-bike was seized.

The man faces six charges: dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a licence, using a vehicle without third-party insurance, and riding without an approved protective helmet.

Police strongly condemned the rider for leaving the scene and attempting to evade responsibility. They reminded the public that electric mobility devices are not suitable for use on roads, pavements or cycle tracks, and that using unregistered devices can lead to a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and 12 months' imprisonment.