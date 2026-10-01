Power outage hits multiple buildings in Mong Kok and Ho Man Tin, elderly man hospitalised

A power outage affected multiple buildings in Mong Kok and Ho Man Tin early on Thursday, with an elderly man hospitalised after his oxygen machine stopped working.

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The outage occurred around 11.18pm on Wednesday, with residents in the Waterloo Road and Argyle Street area reporting sudden blackouts. CLP workers attended the scene for emergency repairs and deployed mobile generators.

At least three buildings on Ho Man Tin Street also lost power. The Metropark Hotel Mongkok was affected, with backup power providing basic electricity but air conditioning not working. Buildings on Yim Po Fong Street were also hit.

An elderly man living in Chee Ling Building who relies on an oxygen machine developed breathing difficulties when the machine stopped and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

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A resident surnamed Ng said the outage began around 11.18pm and estimated seven to eight nearby buildings were affected. A tourist from Guangzhou said it was his first day in Hong Kong and the hotel lost power suddenly, though one lift was still operating.

CLP said a power supply equipment fault near Waterloo Road in Kowloon City affected about 1,000 customers. The company said it was working to restore power and had deployed mobile generators. Its community support team was providing assistance and coordinating with the district office, district councillors and property management companies.

Police received three reports between 11.36pm and 11.50pm, with no injuries reported. The Fire Services Department received at least two reports of people trapped in lifts.