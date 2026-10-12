(Video) 3 women arrested after fight at Mong Kok nail salon

Three women were arrested after a fight broke out at a nail salon in Mong Kok on Sunday evening, with one woman injured.

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Police received a report around 6pm of a fight at a nail salon on the first floor of Argyle Centre. Officers arrested three women on suspicion of fighting in a public place.

A 49-year-old jewellery shop staff member, surnamed Chan, reported injuries and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital. Two nail technicians, aged 50 and 39, were taken to a police station for further investigation.

Video circulating online showed a short-haired woman being held from behind by a silver-haired nail technician while a long-haired nail technician pulled her hair. Someone was seen stabbing at her head with a hard object. Bystanders shouted for them to stop and call police. The woman struggled and hit the long-haired technician, but the pair did not let go, and the scuffle knocked over equipment and tables, leaving the scene chaotic. Some customers were seen cowering in a corner.

Netizens said the short-haired woman and the nail technicians had a long-standing dispute and had argued before. The woman allegedly returned to the salon and spat at someone, triggering the fight.