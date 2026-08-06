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Police swoop on Tsim Sha Tsui after attack on Bangladeshi man in Kwun Tong, 2 arrested

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A major police operation in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday evening followed a daylight attack on a Bangladeshi man in Kwun Tong, with officers intercepting the suspects' vehicle and arresting two men within half an hour.

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The incident began around 5pm when a 38-year-old Bangladeshi man was attacked with a blunt object by several assailants near the junction of Wai Yip Street and Chun Yip Street in Kwun Tong. The attackers fled in a purple getaway vehicle. The victim, who suffered head injuries, was taken to United Christian Hospital conscious.

Police tracked the vehicle to a commercial building carpark on Middle Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. Two suspects, both 33-year-old South Asian men – one Bangladeshi and one Pakistani – were arrested nearby on Minden Avenue near Blenheim Avenue. Officers, including Counter-Terrorism Response Unit personnel, were seen searching the area.

The case has been handed to the Kwun Tong police district anti-triad unit for follow-up.

police operation Tsim Sha Tsui assault

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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