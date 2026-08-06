Police swoop on Tsim Sha Tsui after attack on Bangladeshi man in Kwun Tong, 2 arrested

Read More
3 men injured in Tin Shui Wai attack after business dispute turns violent
06-08-2026 07:51 HKT
HK mother and son jailed for Changi Airport assault on police and passenger
06-08-2026 01:31 HKT
Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs
28-07-2026 04:02 HKT
Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
27-07-2026 05:25 HKT
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
27-05-2026 01:36 HKT
Shop employee beats suspected thief with stool at Kwai Chung Plaza
25-05-2026 07:13 HKT
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT