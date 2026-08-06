Turning the silver economy into a golden opportunity | FHKI Industry Connect | Prof Karen Chan

Hong Kong is entering an era of rapid population aging. By 2046, around 2.74 million people – 36 percent of our population – will be aged 65 or above. Behind these figures is a major shift in consumer demand. As the needs and expectations of older people continue to grow, the silver economy is moving beyond being merely a social policy issue and emerging as a vital new source of economic growth.
Yet there is still considerable room to develop this market. Many of the elderly's needs are not fully met by the products and services currently available. Unlocking this market will require progress on two fronts: product innovation and quality assurance.
First, businesses need to develop more products around the actual needs of older consumers. Aging can bring changes in mobility, nutrition, eyesight, hearing, and other everyday needs. At the same time, older consumers are not simply looking for basic functionality. They also expect convenience, comfort, good design, and a better overall experience. Businesses should therefore develop products tailored to the needs of older consumers – not simply products they can use, but products they genuinely want to use.
Second, a stronger system of testing, standards, and certification is needed. Safety, suitability, and quality are especially important when products are designed for older people. Consumers, caregivers, and families need clear and reliable ways to identify high-quality products and services that are tailor-made to meet their specific needs.
The Hong Kong Q-Mark Council has launched the Hong Kong Q-Mark Silver Scheme – a quality mark for the silver community that helps consumers, caregivers, and families easily identify goods and services best suited to the needs of older people. By extending quality assurance to products and services for the aging market, the scheme can strengthen consumer confidence, encourage greater industry participation, and drive businesses to develop better, more suitable solutions for the silver community.
Care food is a good example. The recent Q-Mark "Care Food" Culinary Competition, organized by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and the Hong Kong Q-Mark Council, brought together chefs and professionals to explore better food choices for people with swallowing difficulties. Based on the International Dysphagia Diet Standardisation Initiative, the competition looked not only at safety, but also nutrition, taste, creativity, and presentation.
Ultimately, the true promise of the silver economy lies in fostering an environment where seniors can age at home with dignity. Broadly speaking, this requires supporting the complete spectrum of daily needs: clothing, food, housing, and mobility. Among these, food remains paramount. Nutrition and safety are essential, but caring for an older adult's emotional well-being is equally critical. By advocating the concept of "dining together at the same table," we can ensure elderly family members never feel isolated by eating difficulties. Rather than relying on generic prepackaged soft meals, seniors can share the exact same dishes prepared for the rest of the family, adapted into a safe, soft-food format that preserves the comforting taste of home and reinforces their place as a cherished member of the household.
To truly realize this vision, three key elements must come together.
Nutritional excellence and taste: Soft meals must achieve a seamless balance of safety, appetizing flavor, and complete nutritional value, proving that modified textures do not require compromising on enjoyment.
Caregiver empowerment: Specialized training for caregivers and domestic helpers equips them to prepare home-cooked dishes tailored to an elder's specific dietary needs. This transforms daily care into an act of genuine warmth, ensuring that seniors feel supported rather than burdensome.
Intergenerational connection: Cooking offers a tangible way for younger generations to express filial piety. Equipping children and grandchildren with the skills to prepare soft meals enables them to cook tailored, delicious dishes for their elders during weekends and festive occasions, creating moments of joy and shared family memories.
By aligning quality standards with emotional care, we can turn the silver economy into a force that enriches both our business landscape and the daily lives of Hong Kong's older generation.
FHKI is a statutory body with over 2,000 members in Hong Kong from 33 industry groups set up through a legislative procedure, over 1000 members in the GBA, and over 100 members in ASEAN.