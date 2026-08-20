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NEWS

Mong Kok card shop scam nets $1.47m from 44 victims, 3 arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Three people have been arrested in connection with a suspected scam involving a game card shop in Mong Kok that allegedly took payments from customers before closing down without delivering goods.

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Police have received multiple reports since August 15 from victims who ordered and paid for goods through the shop at 608 Nathan Road, either in person or online. The shop suddenly closed and its social media accounts were deactivated, leaving customers unable to contact the owner.

Photo: FB
Photo: FB

A total of 44 victims have been identified, with losses ranging from about HK$900 to HK$42,000 each, totalling approximately HK$1.47 million. The shop mainly sold One Piece game cards.

Police arrested two local men aged 42 to 50 and one foreign woman on Tuesday on suspicion of obtaining property by deception. Game cards were seized from one of the suspects' homes. All three are being detained for investigation.

scam game cards Mong Kok

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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