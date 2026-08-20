Mong Kok card shop scam nets $1.47m from 44 victims, 3 arrested

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Maid cafe owner arrested over alleged indecent assault of 14-year-old girl
17-08-2026 02:01 HKT
Police arrest 17 over $4.67m phone scam using Malaysian couriers
16-08-2026 17:33 HKT
Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok
13-08-2026 05:48 HKT
University student arrested in $3m scam after posing as mainland agent
12-08-2026 22:40 HKT
Scam alert: Six fake e-visa sites using AI detected
05-08-2026 14:05 HKT
$1.23m lost after online buyer tries to buy cheap laptop
22-06-2026 17:36 HKT
Thai police arrest 11 in scam-linked weapons cache probe
21-05-2026 20:16 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT