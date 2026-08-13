Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok

A white Tesla struck a female pedestrian in Mong Kok on Wednesday night after the driver made a series of lane changes and turns, with dashcam footage of the incident sparking public criticism online.

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The incident occurred at around 9.53pm at the junction of Mong Kok Road and Hong Lok Street. Footage showed the Tesla waiting in the second left lane with a bus on Shanghai Street near Mong Kok Road, where only the leftmost lane is permitted for turning.

After the light turned green, the Tesla accelerated and cut into the left lane before turning onto Mong Kok Road, followed by the bus. The Tesla then made a quick right turn into Hong Lok Street, where it struck the pedestrian, apparently due to speed and obstructed visibility. The male driver got out to check on the victim.

A 59-year-old woman, surnamed Sin, suffered injuries to her limbs and buttocks and was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital conscious. The 52-year-old male driver, surnamed Chan, passed a breath alcohol test and was not injured. No arrest was made.