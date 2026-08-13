Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok

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Tesla crashes into railings in Stanley, driver unhurt
23-02-2026 01:15 HKT
Man and woman, both 42, found dead at homes in Mong Kok and Lai King
20-02-2026 03:49 HKT
Woman robbed at knife-point by man posing as client in Mong Kok flat
26-01-2026 01:37 HKT
Tesla driver dies after losing consciousness at wheel in Sham Shui Po
13-01-2026 01:25 HKT
Honda Type R overturns in Wong Tai Sin after crash with Tesla
05-01-2026 23:44 HKT
(Video) Woman driver apologises after car, taxi collide in Sha Tin
05-01-2026 04:42 HKT
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT