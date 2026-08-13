Maid cafe owner arrested over alleged indecent assault of 14-year-old girl

The owner of a maid cafe in Mong Kok was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl who had been working there for about a week.

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The 35-year-old man, surnamed Cheung, was held on suspicion of indecent assault on a child under 16 and making or providing a person under 16 for live sexual performance.

The girl started working at the cafe on August 7 and was allegedly molested twice and photographed during her first week. She reported the case to police on Friday.

The case has been handed over to the Mong Kok police district crime investigation team.