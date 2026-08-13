Maid cafe owner arrested over alleged indecent assault of 14-year-old girl

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80-year-old man arrested over indecent assault of Yan Chai Hospital nurse
13-08-2026 06:40 HKT
Tesla hits pedestrian after lane changes in Mong Kok
13-08-2026 05:48 HKT
Bus groper gets four-month sentence after sexual assault
04-08-2026 13:14 HKT
Princess Margaret Hospital patient arrested for alleged indecent assault
26-02-2026 18:16 HKT
Australian man charged with indecent assault on Hong Kong-bound flight
20-02-2026 16:12 HKT
Man and woman, both 42, found dead at homes in Mong Kok and Lai King
20-02-2026 03:49 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT